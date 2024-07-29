Strategies to Mitigate Wildfire Risk

Communication schemes are not required to implement FLISR, but they enhance automation capabilities by offering real-time insights for swifter and more sophisticated responses, especially with a larger number of devices. Alternatively, non-communicating loop schemes can be implemented such that reconfiguration decisions are based on voltages, currents and operations within the circuit (typically limited to 15 devices). Some automation platforms can handle both types of schemes.

Vendors can provide either script- or model-based automation options on single switches and multi-loop configurations. While script-based solutions rely on preprogrammed logic, model-based solutions leverage real-time data and system modeling for dynamic adaptability. The choice between the two hinges on the scale of the utility’s existing system, need for future scalability, and complexity of user-definable contingencies.

Working Together

G&W Electric offers a CLiP current limiting protector that works by detecting and reducing the voltage and current of downed power lines to prevent sparking. Then it sends a signal to the upstream G&W Electric Viper-ST recloser to open and clear all three phases. At the same time, current-limiting proectors can send a signal to its LaZer automation platform to compensate for the downed lines, reducing the risk of customer outages. All these functions are supported by the sensor-based real-time monitoring system.

Beyond Infrastructure Upgrades

Utilities that operate in regions with high wildfire danger should consider adopting additional risk mitigation efforts:

Vegetation management — Regular vegetation management around power lines can play a crucial role in preventing wildfires.

Community collaboration — Utilities can collaborate with fire departments, local authorities and surrounding communities to develop comprehensive wildfire mitigation plans and communication strategies.

Public awareness — Educating the public on wildfire risks and safe practices can help to prevent accidental ignitions.

Protecting Communities

By combining advanced equipment and technology, a modern DA system, and a comprehensive understanding of wildfire risks, utilities can enhance the safety, reliability, sustainability and resiliency of their power grids and protect the communities they serve — from wildfires and many other risks.