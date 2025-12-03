New Partnership Aims to Improve Wildfire Mitigation and Insurability for U.S. Communities

Property Guardian and BurnBot have formed a new partnership aimed at strengthening wildfire prevention and mitigation efforts as communities across the U.S. face growing wildfire exposure and tightening insurance markets.

The collaboration brings together Property Guardian’s wildfire risk analytics with BurnBot’s technology for vegetation management and prescribed fire. The companies say the combined approach is designed to help property owners, insurers, and public agencies better identify high-risk areas and deploy mitigation measures more efficiently.

Property Guardian’s platform produces high-resolution wildfire exposure scores, structural risk indicators, and parcel-level hazard assessments used across the insurance and public sectors. BurnBot provides mitigation tools that incorporate robotics, planning software, and precision prescribed-fire systems.

Paul Brady, Property Guardian’s head of wildfire insights and mitigation, said the partnership reflects an effort to link risk assessment with practical treatment options. “By combining our wildfire risk data with BurnBot’s mitigation technology, we’re giving property owners the tools they need to reduce exposure and improve insurability,” he said.

BurnBot officials described the collaboration as a way to scale treatment capacity amid accelerating wildfire risk. “With Property Guardian’s parcel-level insights embedded in the BurnBot platform, customers can target the highest-risk areas, deploy mitigation more efficiently, and measure the risk reduction achieved,” said Brittany Black, the company’s head of growth and partnerships.

The announcement comes as wildfire-related losses continue to pressure insurers and limit coverage availability in several regions. Both companies say the partnership is intended to support more predictable outcomes through targeted and verifiable mitigation efforts.