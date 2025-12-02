National Grid to Use AI Platform for Wildfire Risk Planning in Northeast and UK Service Areas

As wildfire activity grows across the Northeast, National Grid is adopting new technology to assess and reduce fire risk across its electric transmission and distribution networks. The utility announced a partnership with Rhizome, a climate resilience planning firm, to deploy its AI-based gridFIRM platform in Massachusetts, New York, and the United Kingdom.

GridFIRM, introduced in 2024, uses long-term modeling to evaluate the likelihood that utility assets could contribute to wildfire ignition. The tool is intended to help utilities prioritize risk-reduction efforts and plan investments with an eye toward safety, reliability, and cost impacts.

National Grid officials say the technology will support the company’s broader resilience planning. “This tool will allow us to pinpoint and address risks within our transmission and distribution systems while minimizing costs for customers,” said Casey Kirkpatrick, the company’s director of strategic engineering.

Rhizome leaders say the approach reflects a growing need for utilities outside traditionally high-risk regions to prepare for more frequent and intense wildfires. “Wildfire risk is not a regional problem but an increasingly global one,” said Rhizome CEO Mishal Thadani.

According to state data, New York and Massachusetts saw 2,626 wildfires in 2024—more than twice the number recorded the year before. Utilities and state agencies have been expanding fire-prevention initiatives as warmer, drier conditions elevate seasonal risk.

National Grid says the gridFIRM platform will support several functions, including identifying high-risk locations, scoring risks across the network, and informing mitigation and response strategies.

The collaboration is part of National Grid’s broader investment in resilience and advanced analytics. Earlier this year, its innovation and venture arm committed $100 million to AI technologies focused on energy-sector applications, building on $150 million in previous investments.