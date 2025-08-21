New Technology Combines Satellite Data and Simulations to Reduce Wildfire Threats and Power Shutoffs

Technosylva and AiDASH have formed a new partnership aimed at helping electric utilities more effectively manage wildfire risks by integrating wildfire modeling with vegetation intelligence.

The collaboration links Technosylva’s science-based wildfire and extreme weather simulations with AiDASH’s satellite and AI-powered vegetation monitoring tools. Together, the two companies aim to provide utilities with a more comprehensive view of wildfire risk factors, including the role of vegetation near transmission and distribution lines.

The integration is designed to help utilities forecast vegetation and fire threats days before an event, allowing field crews to focus on the highest-risk areas. Targeted interventions, the companies say, could reduce the need for large-scale Public Safety Power Shutoffs (PSPS), a tool utilities sometimes deploy during extreme fire conditions. In some cases, the technology could make it possible to limit PSPS to smaller areas, minimizing customer impacts.

Vegetation management represents one of the largest annual expenses for utilities—ranging from tens to hundreds of millions of dollars. By combining real-time wildfire risk modeling with vegetation data, the integration is intended to help utilities direct that spending toward areas most likely to reduce wildfire risk.

Michael McGuire, chief commercial officer at Technosylva, said utilities have asked for closer connections between wildfire mitigation and vegetation management. “Through this, we can support their continuous optimization of vegetation management spend to reduce risk, enhance situational awareness, and reduce the scope and impact of Public Safety Power Shutoffs,” he said.

AiDASH’s vegetation management and climate risk platforms use satellite imagery to continuously monitor vegetation growth and surface fuels. Technosylva, which works with more than 25 utilities, runs over a billion wildfire risk simulations daily using a range of variables to generate asset-level intelligence.

Abhishek Singh, CEO and co-founder of AiDASH, said the partnership marks a shift toward more proactive approaches. “This combination enables utilities to transition from reactive vegetation management to prevention-first wildfire mitigation strategies that enhance grid resilience while optimizing resource allocation,” he sai