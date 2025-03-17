SCE Begins Next Phase of Inspections in Eaton Canyon Following Wildfires

Southern California Edison (SCE), a subsidiary of Edison International, is set to begin the next phase of physical and video inspections of electrical equipment in Eaton Canyon on March 17. This critical phase will extend over several weeks in the field, followed by laboratory and engineering analysis, as part of an ongoing investigation into the Eaton Fire.

First Close-Up Examination Since Fire’s Onset

This will be SCE’s first opportunity for a close-up physical inspection since the fire began. The process is being carried out in collaboration with fire investigators, Los Angeles County officials, representatives from Pasadena and Sierra Madre, and plaintiffs’ counsel. SCE has emphasized its commitment to transparency, noting that the inspection protocol was developed with input from multiple stakeholders to ensure a thorough and cooperative investigation.

SCE previously conducted initial inspections via drones, helicopters, and ground-based visual assessments once it was safe to do so after the January 2025 wildfires. The upcoming evaluations, contingent on weather conditions, will include:

Climbing Inspections: Crews will scale each tower for detailed, in-person examinations and close-up photography.

Resistance, Soil Resistivity, and Current Injection Testing: These tests will assess electrical conductivity and resistance to ground.

Expanded Drone Inspections: Aerial drones will conduct further detailed visual assessments, building on prior inspections and shared with all stakeholders.

While SCE does not anticipate an immediate update following these inspections, the company expects the full investigation to take several months. Once field testing is complete, data will be analyzed in coordination with third-party experts to determine further actions.

Rebuilding a Stronger Grid

In response to the Eaton and Palisades fires, SCE crews have been working to restore and strengthen the electrical infrastructure. Efforts include:

Setting more than 1,860 poles

Installing over 690 transformers

Stringing at least 724,075 feet (161 miles) of power lines

As part of these efforts, SCE has prioritized the replacement of damaged equipment with fire-resistant materials, including covered conductors (coated wires). The utility has also accelerated undergrounding projects in Altadena and Malibu, where approved permits and pre-engineered projects have allowed for swift action.

By integrating advanced grid-hardening measures, SCE aims to enhance reliability and resilience, mitigating future wildfire risks while ensuring continued service for Southern California communities.

Electric utility professionals will be closely watching the results of this inspection phase as the investigation unfolds and new grid-hardening strategies take shape.