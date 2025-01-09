Edison International Shares Latest on Wildfires and Power Outages

Extreme weather conditions, including strong winds and wildfires, have created hazardous and life-threatening situations in parts of Southern California.

The most prominent incidents include the Palisades, Eaton, and Hurst fires:

The Palisades Fire, which began Tuesday morning, originated outside Southern California Edison’s (SCE) service area.

The Eaton Fire, which started Tuesday afternoon, is within SCE’s service area. Transmission facilities are located on the east side of Eaton Canyon, while distribution lines to the west were de-energized in advance of the fire through SCE’s Public Safety Power Shutoff (PSPS) program. SCE is reviewing the incident.

The Hurst Fire began Tuesday evening in the Los Angeles Department of Water and Power’s service area, though SCE has transmission facilities near the reported ignition site and is conducting a review.

As of 4 p.m. PST on January 8, approximately 413,639 SCE customers are without power. This includes 183,186 customers affected by PSPS and 230,453 experiencing outages related to the windstorm. Additionally, 453,872 customers remain under a PSPS watch.

Given ongoing safety concerns and extreme weather conditions, power restoration efforts may be delayed. Restoration will proceed as conditions allow, with support from other utilities through the mutual assistance program.