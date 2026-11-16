New large data centers in Pacific Power’s Oregon service area will be required to cover the full cost of their electricity service under a tariff approved by the Oregon Public Utility Commission.

The tariff follows an agreement reached this fall among Pacific Power, commission staff, the Oregon Citizens’ Utility Board and the Green Energy Institute. It also implements the POWER Act, a state law enacted in 2025 in response to concerns about the potential impact of new data centers on electricity costs.

"As Oregon continues to attract investment and economic development, it's important that growth happens in a way that protects affordability for the customers we serve today," said Rick Link, senior vice president of planning and regulation for Pacific Power. "This approach will ensure that new large energy users pay their own way while supporting continued economic opportunity across the state."

Under the approved tariff, a new customer class will be established for facilities that use or have the capability to use at least 20 megawatts (MW) of electricity and operate in computing infrastructure, data processing, web hosting or related services. Customers in this class will be directly responsible for the costs of providing their electric service.

The tariff also requires these large energy users to enter into long-term service agreements and pay for the electric infrastructure and services needed to support their operations. The requirements are intended to ensure that the costs associated with serving new large loads are assigned to those customers while providing greater cost certainty for other ratepayers.

The new tariff is scheduled to take effect Jan. 1, 2027.