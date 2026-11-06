Evergy CEO Sees ‘Steady Cadence’ of ESAs Through 2028

Evergy Inc. has added 250 megawatts to its growth pipeline via expanded electric service agreements and signed a letter of intent for another 1.4 gigawatts with a major data center developer planning a project west of Kansas City.

Those new deals are likely to be followed by similar projects in coming quarters, Chairman and CEO David Campbell told investors and analysts on Nov. 5, and will help set the stage for Evergy’s annual load growth to rise from today’s pace of more than 8% “well into the 2030s.”

“Over the next 12 to 18 months, we see the potential for a steady cadence of pipeline conversions to announced ESAs,” Campbell said on a conference call discussing Evergy’s third-quarter results. “These agreements would further establish Kansas and Missouri as premier destinations for infrastructure investment.”

As at many of Evergy’s utility peers, large-load customers are playing a huge part in higher growth expectations. As part of their Q3 report, Campbell and his team said that two such customers expanded their ESAs by a combined 110 MW during the third quarter and that another customer this week signed up for an expansion of about 140 MW.

Much more is to come: Evergy executives also announced that they have signed a preliminary deal with Digital Realty Trust, one of the bigger names in the data center space, to expand their partnership by about 1.4 GW. Digital Realty is redeveloping part of the former Sunflower Army Ammunition Plant in De Soto, Kansas, with a campus whose 280-acre first phase, Astra North, will comprise nine buildings totaling nearly 3 million square feet.