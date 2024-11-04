Endeavor Business Media
Xcel Ramps Up Sales Growth Outlook

Nov. 4, 2024
Customers in the data center and energy sectors are helping drive the stronger forecast, which executives think could hit 8% in 2028.

The leaders of Xcel Energy Inc. have raised their electric sales growth forecast for the next five years to 5% on average but expect that data center operators and oil and gas firms in Texas could push that growth rate to 8% in 2028.

The new growth outlook from Chairman, President and CEO Bob Frenzel and his team also comes with a $45 billion capital spending plan from 2025 through 2029—an increase of $6 billion from their 2024-2028 plan of $39 billion—that the executives say could grow by another $10 billion.

“Half of that sales growth, of the 5%, is coming from data centers,” CFO Brian Van Abel told analysts on an Oct. 31 conference call discussing Xcel’s third-quarter results. “But we also have significant growth in the oil and gas region in […] the Permian Basin and we’re starting to see the effects of beneficial electrification around EVs […] Having this diversity in growth is helpful in the overall plan.”

With its new growth outlook, Minneapolis-based Xcel is the latest to point to data centers as a significant driver of load growth for the foreseeable future. (See the sidebar for some of our recent coverage of other companies.) The company has received data center customer requests for up to 8.9 gigawatts of energy by 2030, which is 2.2 gigawatts more than three months ago. Executives’ budgets include the assumption that the company will sign contracts for a quarter of those requests in the coming five years but also expect that strong growth from that customer segment will continue well into the 2030s.

Xcel posted a net profit of $682 million in the three months ended Sept. 30, an increase of 4% from the prior-year period. Operating revenues from the company’s utilities in the upper Midwest, Rockies and Southwest slipped to $3.64 billion while sales growth (adjusted for weather and the leap year) rose 1.3%.

Data-Fueled Growth

Xcel has joined other publicly traded utilities in raising their load growth forecasts or making other moves due to the expected demand from data centers. Here are a few other instances:

Oct. 28 - CenterPoint Saw Data Center Demand ‘Dramatically Change’ Over Summer

Oct. 25 - AEP, PUCO Staff Agree on Data Center Rate Plan

Aug. 8 - Duke Leaders See Volumes Growing Through Year-End

July 26 - Edison International’s Pizarro: Load Growth Faster Than Expected

With that last number set to grow to 3% next year and more from there, Frenzel and his team now think Xcel’s capex budget will be $11 billion in 2025 and average $8.5 billion in the four years after that. Transmission and distribution projects will claim more than $28 billion of the planned $45 billion while Xcel’s operating companies will be in line for the following amounts:

  • Northern States Power Co. – Minnesota: $13.2 billion, an increase from $13.05 billion in the company’s previous plan
  • Northern States Power Co. – Wisconsin: $3.3 billion, up from $3.0 billion
  • Public Service Co. of Colorado: $22.2 billion, up from $19.2 billion
  • Southwest Public Service Co.: $6.3 billion compared to $4.05 billion

“We think that this is a trend that’s likely to continue in our regions for a lot of reasons and we have real confidence in our ability to meet that forecast as well as to continue to see sales growth transition into our regions over time,” Frenzel said on the conference call.

Shares of Xcel (Ticker: XEL) rose more than 5% to nearly $67 after the earnings report Oct. 31. On the afternoon of Nov. 4, they were changing hands around $65.40. They’re up slightly year to date, pushing the company’s market capitalization to about $37.5 billion.

