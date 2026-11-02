AEP Leaders Bump Capex Plan to $100B

The $100 billion capital plan as it stands today calls for AEP to spend $20 billion next year and $24 billion and $21 billion in 2028 and 2029, respectively, before tailing off a bit in the early 2030s. But Fehrman and CFO Trevor Mihalik are modeling that the company’s earnings will grow by 10% annually further into next decade and Fehrman last week told analysts that executives “want to make sure we underpromise and overdeliver.” That applies to plans in Texas, where Mihalik said the investments now in the plan are focused on reliability and resiliency and only some of the expected transmission expansion AEP should get a piece of.

When it comes to transmission spending more broadly, the AEP team now plan to allocate $37 billion through 2031, an increase from about $33 billion three months ago. Distribution work plans also have grown and are now $22 billion compared to $17 billion under the previous plan.

FirstEnergy Signals Jump in Transmission Spending

Also planning a big bump in spending are the leaders of FirstEnergy Corp., which serves more than 6 million customers in six states. Chairman, President and CEO Brian Tierney and his team recently told investors that their next update on capital spending—the company today is working on a $36 billion five-year plan—will feature a sizable jump in transmission work.

The FirstEnergy team said the company today has 7.9 gigawatts of contracted demand from large-load customers, which is nearly twice as much as on Jan. 1. In addition, it is in talks that comprise another roughly 4 gigawatts of load. Those growth projections, they said after reporting third-quarter results, mean they will ramp up investment in transmission lines by at least a quarter from the $19 billion that’s part of the current five-year plan.

“Growing electricity demand is expanding the opportunity across our business,” Tierney told analysts last week. “Transmission and distribution remain the foundation of our strategy and an expanding runway for investment needs.”

FirstEnergy’s transmission rate base has grown 14% over the past year. CFO Jon Taylor told analysts that each gigawatt of contracted demand translates into about $250 million of transmission investment but that “most of the increase you’ll see [in the company’s update early next year] is from the work that we need to do on our existing system to stabilize, provide better reliability, provide better resiliency […] just given what we’re seeing across our footprint.”