Utility Business Notes: Duke Executives Quantify Data Center Capex Upside

Duke Energy Corp. executives recently told investors the company’s pipeline of data center projects could add up to $10 billion to their spending plans through 2030.

Charlotte-based Duke has about 15.4 gigawatts worth of data centers in what President and CEO Harry Sideris and his team are labeling their “high-confidence, late-stage pipeline.” Should opportunities materialize as expected, Duke’s leaders expect they’ll spend between $5 billion and $10 billion beyond the $103 billion contemplated in the company’s 2026-2030 capital plan. CFO Brian Savoy on Aug. 4 told analysts and investors that much of that additional spending will take place in Indiana and Florida.

“This is a very dynamic environment that we have,” Sideris said on a conference call discussing Duke’s Q2 results. “We feel very good about our 15 gigawatts pipeline. They’re advancing but these negotiations are taking a little longer at times because they’re very complicated transactions. […] We feel very confident we'll be able to land more of those. We’re looking at landing all of that 15 gigawatts by the first half of next year.”

Duke teams have signed service agreements with hyperscalers and other customers that cover about 7.8 gigawatts of the 15.4 gigawatts. That’s an increase of roughly 200 megawatts since the end of March.

Sempra and Oncor CEOs Talk Data Centers, Overall Growth Pipeline

Also talking recently about data centers and the potential to beef up capex plans because of them was Jeff Martin, chairman, president and CEO of Sempra. Martin and his team have been increasingly shifting investment dollars to Texas, where Sempra owns 80% of Oncor, among other assets, and he was asked for his take on the recent development pause and project review ordered by Gov. Greg Abbott.

Martin’s response was essentially, “Good,” although he delivered it with a bit more corporate, earnings-call phrasing.