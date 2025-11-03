Xcel Energy Boost Five-Year Capex Plan by $15B

The new rolling five-year capital spending from leaders of Xcel Energy Inc. is $15 billion, or 33%, larger than the company’s previous one, with renewables investments accounting for more than half of the projected increase.

The leaders of Minneapolis-based Xcel, which runs Public Service Co. of Colorado as well as Southwestern Public Service Co. in Texas and several utilities in the Upper Midwest, are counting on annual rate base growth of 11% on average through the end of 2030 to help fuel their $60 billion capex plan. A highlight of the planned spending is the addition of 2,000 MW of storage assets.

Work on transmission—the plan foresees the addition of 1,500 miles of lines—and distribution infrastructure accounts for $15.4 billion and $13.7 billion, respectively, of the plan. That’s not a big jump from the 2025-2029 forecast that Chairman, President and CEO Bob Frenzel introduced last year: Then, transmission work was slated to receive nearly $12.6 billion and distribution $15.8 billion. (The distribution figure has shrunk a bit because of the expected securitization of some of Xcel’s wildfire mitigation spending in Colorado.)

On a conference call with analysts, Frenzel and CFO Brian Van Abel said the capex plan through 2030—which drops off substantially in its last two years—excludes several generation projects that will be finalized in the coming years and also isn’t yet factoring in a number of large transmission projects.

“We have ITP and MISO 2.1 embedded in there, although they are longer-dated capital plans and longer-dated in service spends that will result in stuff drifting through this time period and […] later into the early 2030s,” Frenzel said. “And then there are subsequent ITPs and MISO LRTPs that are coming that are not also embedded in this plan.”