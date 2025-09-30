New PG&E Spending Plan Outlines $73B of Capex Through 2030

The PG&E team’s new five-year spending plan estimates some $73 billion in projects and forecasts that the company’s rate base will grow to $106 billion by 2030 from about $69 billion today. A notable change from the 2024-2028 plan: The roughly $10 billion increase in spending is due entirely to projects under the auspices of the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission rather than the California Public Utilities Commission. Speaking on a conference call, Poppe said that reflects “bread-and-butter” investments in transmission lines and substations her team has been looking to work on for a while.

“There’s a lot of certainty to that FERC investment,” Poppe said. “There’s always internal competition for what’s the highest-value capital to be deployed at the lowest cost for customers that provides the most benefit. We’re excited to be able to start to pull in that FERC capex. [It’s] much less driven by the appetite for capital from the CPUC and more driven by the needs of our customers and the needs of the system.”

Expected FERC-governed spending in the 2026-2030 plan accounts for $20 billion of the $73 billion total. The latter figure still uses a load growth forecast of between 1% and 3% per year but that figure doesn’t yet include potential growth from the addition of data centers. Poppe said her team’s two studies—the first is well into the engineering stage—project a combined 4.8 gigawatts of demand that would need to be added into PG&E’s forecasts.

Next steps on policy

Poppe and CFO Carolyn Burke unveiled PG&E’s latest spending forecast about two weeks after California lawmakers passed a bill that creates an $18 billion wildfire insurance fund to complement an existing $21 billion pool that is likely to be threatened by claims from large Los Angeles-area fires in January. PG&E will (along with Southern California Edison parent company Edison International Inc.) pay $145 million annually into the new fund, the creation of which is being accompanied by a broader review of policies the Golden State could take to mitigate and manage wildfire risks.