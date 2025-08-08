Duke Beefs Up Florida Capex Plans, Sells Stake to Brookfield

Duke Energy Corp. executives have significantly added to their Florida capital spending plans for later this decade and will partly fund those with proceeds from one of two recent assets sales agreements that are worth nearly $8.5 billion combined.

Duke Energy Florida serves 2 million of Charlotte-based Duke’s 8.6 million electric customers across six states and had been slated to receive about $12 billion in capital investment from the beginning of this year through 2029. President and CEO Harry Sideris and his team have now lifted that figure by $4 billion and will pay for half of that amount with some of the $6 billion they’ll collect by selling 19.7% of Duke Energy Florida to infrastructure giant Brookfield Asset Management.

The Brookfield agreement is structured to have the investment firm buy into Duke Energy Florida in phases, with the first — worth $2.8 billion — happening early next year. The companies expect that Brookfield will invest another $200 million by the end of 2026 and then put to work $2 billion in 2027 and the remaining $1 billion in the year after.

Speaking to analysts on Aug. 5 after reporting Duke’s second-quarter results, Sideris said the incremental $4 billion in spending will occur in 2028 and 2029, when Duke Energy Florida will transition to a new multiyear rate plan.

“There’ll be grid investments, generation investments, ways to serve our customers better and handle the growth that Florida is experiencing,” he added.

The forecasted Florida bump grows Duke’s total capex plan through 2029 to $87 billion. Executives are forecasting that the company’s load growth will accelerate to an annual rate of 3% to 4% starting in 2027 versus today’s rate of 1.5% to 2%.