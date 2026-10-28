GE Vernova to Acquire Trench Group for $9 Billion

GE Vernova has signed an agreement to acquire Trench Group, a global manufacturer of high-voltage grid equipment, from investment firm Triton Partners for $9 billion, the company announced.

The acquisition is intended to expand GE Vernova’s Electrification business, particularly its Grid Systems Integration and Power Transmission businesses, by combining complementary product portfolios, manufacturing capabilities and customer relationships.

Trench supplies high- and medium-voltage bushings, instrument transformers and coils to more than 800 utilities and hyperscalers worldwide. The company has more than 3,000 employees and operates 11 manufacturing sites across Europe, North America and Asia. Its products are used in high-voltage direct current (HVDC) transmission lines worldwide.

Trench also offers sulfur hexafluoride (SF6)-free and mineral oil-free technologies designed to reduce hazardous materials and lifecycle emissions.

The acquisition comes as electricity grids face aging infrastructure, and growing demand from data centers, renewable energy and industrial electrification. Higher-voltage transmission lines can carry up to six times more power per corridor than conventional lines, according to GE Vernova.

GE Vernova said the acquisition will expand its grid equipment manufacturing capabilities in North America. Trench recently opened a facility in Charlotte, North Carolina, where manufacturing of 765-kV equipment is expected to begin in late 2027.

Trench has approximately $5 billion in backlog and framework agreements, some extending into the next decade, according to GE Vernova CEO Scott Strazik.

Under the purchase agreement, GE Vernova will pay the equivalent of $9 billion at closing, with the amount expected to be funded equally through cash and debt.

The acquisition is expected to close in late 2027, subject to customary regulatory approvals and consultation with employee representatives where legally required.