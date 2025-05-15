GE Vernova to Invest $16 Million to Expand Electrification Manufacturing and Engineering Footprint in India

GE Vernova plans to invest approximately $16 million in India to expand its electrification manufacturing and engineering footprint, especially advanced grid technologies enabling stable, reliable, and secure delivery of electricity.

The investment will be made by GE Vernova T&D India, the listed entity of GE Vernova’s Electrification business in India and includes the development of a new manufacturing line at its existing facility in Chennai (Pallavaram) and a new facility in Noida. The expansions are expected to enhance the ability of GE Vernova T&D India to manufacture and test next-generation equipment used in modern transmission systems to support both India’s energy transition and export demand from other economies.

The expansions will focus on HVDC and Flexible Alternating Current Transmission Systems (FACTS) technologies to help stabilize power grids, reduce transmission losses, and make it easier to connect renewable energy like solar and wind. The systems will receive renewable energy from the point of generation, often in remote areas, to cities, industries, and communities.

“GE Vernova’s Electrification equipment backlog has more than tripled over the past year — driven by strong demand for transformers, switchgear, and grid technologies including HVDC and FACTS,” said Johan Bindele, VP of Grid Systems Integration at GE Vernova. “These new expansions are aimed at enhancing our capabilities in the region, helping reduce supply chain dependencies, and allowing us to deliver faster, smarter solutions to customers in India and around the world.”

Investment Details:

The new manufacturing line at the existing Chennai facility will produce Line Commutated Converter (LCC) HVDC valves and Voltage Source Converter (VSC) Static Synchronous Compensator (STATCOM) valves.

These valves are key components of advanced HVDC and FACTS systems. LCC is typically used for long-distance, high-capacity power transmission, while VSC is more suitable for connecting renewable energy sources and providing grid stability.

In Noida, GE Vernova T&D India Limited will set up a new engineering and test lab to support design and system validation for these solutions, as well as supply control systems ensuring quality and performance in real-world grid conditions.

The Noida lab is expected to be operational by the end of 2025, and the new manufacturing line in Chennai facility by early-2027.

The investment, included within GE Vernova’s ~$4 billion cumulative capex plan through 2028, is part of GE Vernova’s broader Asia for Asia strategy, focusing on building localized manufacturing capacity to serve regional needs, while contributing to global supply chain resilience. It also supports India to expand access to Make in India technologies to power homes and factories with more efficiency and less environmental impact.

“With energy demand rising and more renewables being added to the grid, the need for strong, smart, and flexible infrastructure has never been greater,” said Sandeep Zanzaria, Managing Director and CEO of GE Vernova T&D India Limited. “Through this investment, we are strengthening our ability to deliver technologies that help utilities move more power, with fewer losses, over longer distances — and do it more sustainably.”