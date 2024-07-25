GE Vernova Partners with German TSOs to Pioneer Advanced HVDC Technology

GE Vernova’s Electrification business has announced a research and development collaboration with four German Transmission System Operators (TSOs).

Under this agreement with TenneT TSO GmbH, 50Hertz Transmission GmbH, Amprion GmbH, and Transnet BW GmbH, GE Vernova aims to design and engineer a pioneering Multi-Terminal/Multi-Hub High-Voltage Direct Current (HVDC) connection solution.

Current HVDC systems operate on a point-to-point basis, but the new Multi-Terminal HVDC system being developed will allow multiple terminals to interconnect. This advancement promises to create a flexible and efficient grid network, facilitating optimal electricity distribution.

As part of the R&D contract, GE Vernova will also pioneer the development of a new 525 kV Direct Current Circuit Breaker (DCCB). This component is designed to enhance the operational safety and reliability of the HVDC system by effectively managing faults.

The project timeline outlines an 18-month design phase scheduled to conclude by December 2025, followed by an implementation phase slated to begin in 2026. Commercial deployment of the new HVDC technology is anticipated by 2029.

GE Grid GmbH, headquartered in Berlin, will lead the project, with engineering activities concentrated at GE Vernova’s HVDC facility in Stafford, UK.