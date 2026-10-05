Entergy Texas Names David Borde President and CEO

Prior to accepting the role as president and CEO, Borde, who joined Entergy in 2009, served as the company’s vice president of utility strategy and regulatory initiatives. In that role, he supported Entergy’s objectives by leading regulatory and tariff filing efforts while providing ongoing strategic and regulatory counsel.

During his tenure, Borde held several other key leadership roles, including serving as director of corporate development based in Texas, vice president of investor relations and within the utility finance business partner organization.

The company noted that this regulatory focus has allowed the organization to keep pace with evolving customer needs.

“David has extensive experience in utility strategy, regulatory affairs and utility finance, along with his deep understanding of our business and customers,” said Drew Marsh, chair and CEO of Entergy. “He is a thoughtful and proven leader, and he will build on the strong foundation in Texas while advancing our commitment to providing safe, reliable and affordable energy to the communities we serve.”

Before joining Entergy, Borde worked in the investment banking division of Citigroup USA and as a lawyer at Simpson Thacher & Bartlett. He earned a Juris Doctor degree from Duke University’s School of Law in 2001 and holds a business degree from the University of Paris.