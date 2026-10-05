Entergy Texas Names David Borde President and CEO

On Monday, Entergy Texas announced that David Borde will now lead the company. The move comes as former CEO Eliecer Viamontes departed for other opportunities, according to a company release.
Oct. 5, 2026
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Electric utility company Entergy Texas has appointed a new president and CEO to head the company’s broader customer-centric strategies following the departure of former CEO Eliecer Viamontes.

On Monday, Entergy Texas announced that David Borde will now lead the company. The move comes as Viamontes departed for other opportunities, according to a company release.

Entergy Texas
Headshot of new president and CEO David Borde. | Credit: Entergy Texas

Headshot of new president and CEO David Borde. | Credit: Entergy Texas

Prior to accepting the role as president and CEO, Borde, who joined Entergy in 2009, served as the company’s vice president of utility strategy and regulatory initiatives. In that role, he supported Entergy’s objectives by leading regulatory and tariff filing efforts while  providing ongoing strategic and regulatory counsel.

During his tenure, Borde held several other key leadership roles, including serving as director of corporate development based in Texas, vice president of investor relations and within the utility finance business partner organization.

The company noted that this regulatory focus has allowed the organization to keep pace with evolving customer needs.

“David has extensive experience in utility strategy, regulatory affairs and utility finance, along with his deep understanding of our business and customers,” said Drew Marsh, chair and CEO of Entergy. “He is a thoughtful and proven leader, and he will build on the strong foundation in Texas while advancing our commitment to providing safe, reliable and affordable energy to the communities we serve.”

Before joining Entergy, Borde worked in the investment banking division of Citigroup USA and as a lawyer at Simpson Thacher & Bartlett. He earned a Juris Doctor degree from Duke University’s School of Law in 2001 and holds a business degree from the University of Paris.

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