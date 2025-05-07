Entergy Focused on Driving Economic Growth in Gulf South Region

According to Drew Marsh, Entergy Chair and Chief Executive Officer, the company has experienced a transformational year in 2024 and there is an additional growth potential in 2025.

Entergy is focused on initiatives to improve outcomes and deliver value for all stakeholders, including capturing customer growth, resolving regulatory priorities, creating opportunities for employees, making the energy grid more resilient, continuing to enhance restoration response for communities, furthering progress on renewable energy, and building generation resources to meet customer-driven needs.

In 2024, both Entergy Mississippi and Entergy Louisiana signed electric service agreements with hyperscale data center customers. These new customers bring significant value to stakeholders, including good jobs, infrastructure improvements and tax revenues for communities.

The company brought more than 700 MW of solar resources online in 2024

The commitment to corporate social responsibility had a positive impact in 2024, resulting in an economic impact of over $153 million for customers and communities. The employees contributed more than 122,000 hours of volunteer service valued at more than $4 million across its service area.

In partnership with the Host Committee, the New Orleans Saints, the NFL Foundation and other philanthropic organizations, the company created the charitable legacy program, Impact 59 Powered by Entergy. Through Impact 59, more than $3.5 million in impactful grants to local nonprofit organizations were awarded.

Additional business conducted during Entergy’s 76th annual meeting: