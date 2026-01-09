Southwestern Electric Power Company Announces Many Leadership Appointments

The new roles will strengthen the company’s strategic focus on regulatory engagement, customer experience, operations, and external affairs.
Jan. 9, 2026
Southwestern Electric Power Company (SWEPCO) has announced many leadership appointments to strengthen the company’s strategic focus on regulatory engagement, customer experience, operations, and external affairs.

SWEPCO’s Vice President, Regulatory & Finance, Melissa Gage was named president of Electric Transmission Texas (ETT), a joint venture between AEP and Berkshire Hathaway Energy.

Lynn Ferry-Nelson, Director of Multi-Jurisdictional Regulatory Services for SWEPCO, has been promoted to Vice President, Regulatory Affairs, reporting directly to SWEPCO President & COO Brett Mattison. She will lead efforts to strengthen stakeholder engagement, ensure frequent and direct communication with regulatory staff, and foster collaboration needed to advance key projects.

Paul Pratt has been promoted to Vice President, Customer Experience and New Business Development. Pratt has led many customer-focused initiatives across Louisiana and Texas and most recently served as Director of Customer Services & Marketing.

Amanda Nottingham has joined SWEPCO as Vice President, External Affairs, effective January 5. In this role, she will oversee community relations, corporate communications, and public policy issues that impact SWEPCO’s operations within the evolving electricity industry. Nottingham brings experience in public service and government relations across North Louisiana.

