‘We are at a turning point’: PG&E Cuts $2B from 2027 Capital Plan Amid Rising California Energy Costs, Wildfire Liability Strains

Utility provider Pacific Gas and Electric Corp. (PG&E) is taking steps toward strengthening its operations to better serve California customers and attract the investment needed to meet the region’s growing energy demand.

In a video released this month, PG&E CEO Patti Poppe described the company's work over the last six years as meaningful progress, but warned that the utility is now “at a turning point.”

“We are unable to fund PG&E’s continued transformation at our current pace,” Poppe said. “Here’s the fundamental challenge: Financing our work has become increasingly difficult and expensive due to the way California law assigns the cost of wildfire to utility customers and investors, unlike in any other state.”

To address these financial pressures, PG&E, one of California’s big three utilities, announced plans to reinvent its service model and what’s ahead to help build the state’s energy future. This includes plans to defer approximately $2 billion of work in 2027 to help keep customer costs down.

The cost-cutting measure aims to reduce the company’s need for high-cost borrowing while maintaining critical safety investments and compliance obligations in the state.

The strategy includes a comprehensive review of PG&E's business units and immediate adjustments to its $11.4 billion 2027 Capital Plan, which highlights a $2 billion reduction from its previous $13.4 billion debt-financed spending outlook.