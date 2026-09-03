Eaton Invests $242M+ for New Arkansas Facility to Scale Domestic Production of Critical Power Equipment

Global energy management firm Eaton is investing more than $242 million to build a new 1-million-square-foot facility in North Little Rock, Arkansas, to expand its U.S. manufacturing footprint.

The new manufacturing plant, which the company anticipates being fully operational by 2028, is expecting to double Eaton's domestic manufacturing capacity for customized electrical enclosures. Eaton will reportedly focus on growing the output of these electrical enclosures from its recently acquired Fibrebond business.

Acquired in 2025 for $1.4 billion, Fibrebond engineers pre-integrated modular structures designed to protect critical equipment in the data center, fiber, industrial and utility markets.

"This investment expands our ability to deliver custom modular electrical enclosures while strengthening our U.S. manufacturing capacity and skilled workforce,” said Mike Yelton, president of the electrical sector Americas at Eaton, in a statement.