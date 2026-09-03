Eaton Invests $242M+ for New Arkansas Facility to Scale Domestic Production of Critical Power Equipment
Global energy management firm Eaton is investing more than $242 million to build a new 1-million-square-foot facility in North Little Rock, Arkansas, to expand its U.S. manufacturing footprint.
The new manufacturing plant, which the company anticipates being fully operational by 2028, is expecting to double Eaton's domestic manufacturing capacity for customized electrical enclosures. Eaton will reportedly focus on growing the output of these electrical enclosures from its recently acquired Fibrebond business.
Acquired in 2025 for $1.4 billion, Fibrebond engineers pre-integrated modular structures designed to protect critical equipment in the data center, fiber, industrial and utility markets.
"This investment expands our ability to deliver custom modular electrical enclosures while strengthening our U.S. manufacturing capacity and skilled workforce,” said Mike Yelton, president of the electrical sector Americas at Eaton, in a statement.
The equipment Fibrebond engineers serves as a foundational "shell" and power hub for these sectors as Eaton looks to scale up production amid rising market demand. Eaton's planned Arkansas facility builds on Fibrebond’s more than 40-year history in Minden, Louisiana, where production capacity has reportedly doubled over the past three years.
“Building on the strong foundation we've established in Minden, this investment enables us to better support customers with the speed, scale and expertise they need to meet growing demand,” Yelton added.
The North Little Rock facility is expected to create more than 1,200 manufacturing, electrical and operations jobs and expand workforce development opportunities in the region. This framework includes Eaton’s plans to provide hands-on training and technical skill advancement into higher roles within the company.
This project follows Eaton's 2023 announcement of significant investments across North America to support rapidly growing demand for its electrical solutions. This includes a $340 million new South Carolina facility slated for 2027 to expand domestic production of three-phase transformers, which are essential for electrical power distribution.
In April, Eaton announced another targeted 2027 project: a new 370,000-square-foot switchgear manufacturing plant in Nebraska. That expansion aims to advance Eaton's production of medium-voltage switchgear, static transfer switches, power distribution units and remote power panels to meet the energy management needs of large-scale power applications such as data centers and utility grids.