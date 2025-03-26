Eaton Expands Transformer Manufacturing with New Facility in South Carolina

Eaton, a global power management company, has announced a $340 million investment to expand U.S. production of three-phase transformers, which are essential for electrical power distribution. The new facility, located in Jonesville, South Carolina, is expected to begin production and hiring in 2027. Eaton will continue manufacturing three-phase transformers at its existing facilities in Wisconsin.

The expansion aims to address the growing demand for transformers amid increased electrification, industrialization, and data center development. The project is supported by local, state, and federal economic development incentives, and Eaton is collaborating with readySC and regional schools to facilitate hiring and workforce training.

“Electrical power demand is rising, and our solutions support energy systems across the utility grid, industrial operations, data centers, and buildings,” said Mike Yelton, president, Americas Region, Electrical Sector at Eaton. “We appreciate the support in South Carolina, where Eaton has a strong manufacturing and innovation presence. This investment underscores our commitment to expanding production and creating jobs to support a reliable and sustainable energy future.”

State and local officials have welcomed Eaton’s investment, emphasizing its potential economic impact.

“Eaton’s new operation in Union County, which will bring 700 jobs to the area, reflects confidence in South Carolina’s skilled workforce,” said South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster. “This investment marks a significant milestone for Eaton and the region.”

“Eaton’s expansion will generate job opportunities and stimulate the local economy,” said Senator Tim Scott. “South Carolina continues to attract major investments that drive economic growth.”

Congressman Ralph Norman also commented, “South Carolina’s business-friendly environment and strong workforce make it an ideal location for Eaton’s expansion. We look forward to the lasting impact of this investment.”

In addition to the new South Carolina facility, Eaton will continue producing three-phase transformers in Waukesha, Wisconsin, and single-phase pole-mount and pad-mount transformers in Nacogdoches, Texas.

Since 2023, Eaton has invested over $1 billion in North American manufacturing to support increased demand for power distribution solutions, including transformers, voltage regulators, switchgear, switchboards, and circuit breakers. This expansion aligns with the company’s broader strategy to enhance electric grid infrastructure and energy resilience.