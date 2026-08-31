California Compromise on Wildfire Reform Leaves PG&E, Edison More Exposed

“This is all real progress for future fire survivors,” he said. “Nonetheless, this system needs full structural reform – not a partial one. I urge the legislature to build on this progress next year and finish the work we started to secure the Wildfire Fund’s long-term durability, stabilize electricity rates, and ensure fire victims are never again turned into unsecured creditors in a bankruptcy proceeding.”

In concise statements of their own, PG&E and Edison said much the same. PG&E executives said the new legislation “falls short of creating the long-term durability needed to attract affordable investment to support a safer, more reliable energy system and help keep costs down for customers.” And their counterparts of Edison said they’ll continue to work with state leaders.

“California’s wildfire policies must evolve with the changing climate,” the company’s statement read. “Only comprehensive reform can deliver the support fire survivors need, protect customers and enable SCE to access capital at a reasonable cost to build a safer, more resilient future.”

Equity investors won’t wait until the next California legislative session, though. In afternoon trading on Aug. 31, shares of PG&E (Ticker: PCG) were down more than 18% to about $13.50. Shares of Edison (Ticker: EIX) were down 24% to $53.19. In both companies’ cases, those drops equate to market capitalization losses of about $5 billion.

Poppe has this year repeatedly said that insufficient progress from PG&E’s viewpoint on wildfire risk reforms would lead her team to tap the brakes on its investment plans, which top $61 billion from next year through 2030. Without getting into many details, she reiterated that stance after PG&E reported its second-quarter results in late July.

“Our five-year plan assumes that California will follow through on the commitment […] to strengthen the wildfire liability framework. For us, this means a durable and financeable framework that provides greater predictability and one that supports access to low-cost utility capital, thereby protecting customer affordability,” Poppe said. “While our preferred path is to continue executing the plan we’ve laid out, we have a responsibility to investors and customers alike to ensure capital is allocated appropriately under whatever framework ultimately emerges. If the framework remains unresolved or insufficient, then we would need to re-evaluate our capital allocation priorities and long-term investment plans.”