CMS Getting Out of Non-Utility Renewables

The directors of CMS Energy Corp. have approved a plan to stop developing non-utility renewable-energy projects and to sell some assets owned by the company’s NorthStar Clean Energy division.

Jackson, Michigan-based CMS, which is the parent of Consumers Energy, will keep many of NorthStar’s Michigan assets, including Dearborn Industrial Generation, a 770-megawatt natural gas and waste gas cogeneration plant that sits across the street from Ford Motor Co.’s storied Rouge factory complex. President and CEO Garrick Rochow and his team said last week that CMS staffers have started reviewing market information and indications of interest from possible buyers and that they expect to conclude the sales process in the next year.

Most of the assets being put on the block are outside Michigan and comprise wind, solar and biomass projects in seven states. Staying at CMS in addition to Dearborn Industrial Generation and two gas peaking power plants are four solar projects in the Wolverine State that have a combined capacity of about 500 megawatts.

The move to get out of non-utility renewables development, one several other utilities have made in recent years, will streamline CMS’ business to focus more narrowly on regulated energy services and lower the company’s financing needs by more than $500 million between now and 2030.