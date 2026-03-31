Consumers Energy’s Reliability Action Plan Approved to Support Michigan Electric Grid Upgrades

Consumers Energy has received approval to implement upgrades aimed at strengthening Michigan’s electric grid, supporting service reliability for nearly 2 million homes and businesses.

The company’s 2026 Reliability Action Plan outlines investments intended to improve grid performance in communities including Grand Rapids, Flint, Lansing, and across Northern Michigan, which have been recovering from a recent winter storm.

Since 2021, the company reported that its average electric customer experienced approximately one hour less outage time under normal conditions, representing a 28% decrease.

“Consumers Energy is helping our customers by securing the grid and giving them the tools to reduce and manage their bills. Our Reliability Action Plan represents an investment that will lead to fewer and shorter power outages,” said Greg Salisbury, Consumers Energy’s senior vice president of electric distribution. “At the same time, we understand the impact of rising costs, so we will continue to help people lower and manage bills while making upgrades to power their lives more reliably.”

Approval of the plan by the Michigan Public Service Commission concludes a process that began nearly a year ago when the company submitted the proposal. The plan is based on additional customer investment, with approximately 75 cents of every customer dollar allocated to grid-related improvements.

Under the plan, Consumers Energy will:

Double the number of miles of tree trimming over the decade

Increase the number of power lines buried to reduce storm-related outages

Install poles designed to withstand stronger winds and storms

Add technology to respond more quickly to service interruptions

Enhance protections against physical and cyber threats

“We know the cost of everything is going up, from energy to health care to groceries. That's why we ensure that we're making smart, cost-effective upgrades to secure the grid, fix problems before they happen, and improve reliability for our customers,” said Kelly Hall, Consumers Energy’s senior vice president of regulatory and legal affairs. “Consumers Energy works hard to help our friends and neighbors, through money-saving programs and connecting people with assistance that helps manage bills.”

The company stated it is continuing outreach to customers, including seniors and those most affected by higher winter energy bills, to provide payment support and resources to help reduce future costs. It also provided $5 million to 11 nonprofit organizations to assist with energy bills.

Consumers Energy plans to file its 2027 Reliability Action Plan in June and will notify the Michigan Public Service Commission to begin that process.