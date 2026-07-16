Rehlko Boosts French Plant Capacity with $13.7M Expansion to Meet Data Center Power Demand

Over 100 new, local jobs will be created during this European expansion, representing a roughly $13.7 million five-year investment.
July 16, 2026
2 min read
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Rehlko
Rehlko's head office and main plant in Cholet, France

Rehlko's head office and main plant in Cholet, France

Rehlko, a global distributed energy solutions company, is expanding its Power Control & Distribution manufacturing facility in Cholet, France, as part of a strategic effort to meet surging demand in electrification from data centers.

The Wisconsin-based infrastructure developer is increasing its Cholet production facility’s physical manufacturing space by 56%—and anticipates reducing lead times by 30% upon completion in November, according to a release. Over 100 new, local jobs will be created during this European expansion, representing a roughly $13.7 million five-year investment.

Rehlko adds that this investment in the Cholet facility strengthens a global supply ecosystem that bridges its operations across Europe and the U.S.

“This expansion reflects the trust our customers place in us and the confidence we have in our team’s ability to deliver with speed and at scale,” said Rehlko CEO Brian Melka in a statement.

Rehlko explains that expanding its Power Control & Distribution sector positions the company for long-term growth across Europe tied to artificial intelligence, cloud computing and grid resilience. By moving beyond traditional backup power, Rehlko is optimizing electrical flow amid AI-driven workloads under all operating conditions—not just during outages.

Power Control & Distribution's systems manage grid power under normal operating conditions. Once grid supply fails, these systems are designed to execute an uninterrupted transition to an alternate source, driven by the core critical pairing of an Automatic Transfer Switch (ATS) with Paralleling Switchgear.

Rehlko explains that these management capabilities integrate directly into its broader data center solutions framework to supply end-to-end solutions, utilizing automated production lines, connected wiring systems and intelligent assembly tools to maximize engineering software integration for production efficiency.

Rehlko solutions are reportedly deployed in data centers, hospitals, water treatment plants, nuclear facilities, airports, offshore wind farms, public transit systems and landmark infrastructure, including the Eiffel Tower.

About the Author

Eric Moody
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Eric Moody

Staff Writer

Eric is a staff writer for the Endeavor Business Media Energy group, which includes EnergyTech, T&D World, and Microgrid Knowledge media brands. He is a Philadelphia native with over nine years of experience in multimedia and print journalism throughout the news industry. He graduated with a B.S. in Communication Studies from Mansfield University of Pennsylvania.
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