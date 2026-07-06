Wood Mackenzie Scales Energy, AI Data Solutions through LandGate Acquisition

Research firm Wood Mackenzie (WoodMac) has acquired LandGate, an energy tech and data solutions company. This move combines WoodMac's power market and supply chain forecast analytics with LandGate's proprietary footprint in land and grid intelligence.

The acquisition comes as electricity demand continues to grow at an unprecedented pace. As a global data provider, WoodMac states that LandGate’s 150 million parcel-level land dataset strengthens its ability to guide capital allocation decisions for power, renewables and data center developers at an accelerated pace.

"Wood Mackenzie is committed to providing the data, analytics and insights our clients need to make critical decisions in an increasingly complex energy world," said WoodMac CEO Jason Liu in a statement. "The system is becoming more interconnected and companies that rely on siloed approaches will be left behind.”

Founded in 2016, the Denver-based LandGate differentiates its data by leveraging insights on the U.S. power transmission grid. By eliminating the need for more third-party vendors, WoodMac positions itself as an all-in-one research platform, integrating granular land, infrastructure and energy-related data into a single ecosystem.

CEO Liu notes this gives customers a unique view of “where demand is growing, how the grid must respond and where capital should flow.”

According to WoodMac, U.S. power generation investment is expected to reach $1.36 trillion through 2035. With data centers at the forefront, the firm estimates that roughly 68% of this nationwide load growth will occur through 2030.

Roughly 600 GW of projects are reportedly still searching for power capacity along the pipeline—compared to just 183 GW that have signed construction or electricity supply agreements with U.S. utilities.

This pressure, WoodMac highlights, is shifting power markets from a supply-led model to one driven by electrification demand and whether grid infrastructure can respond in time for utility customers. Decisions made at the earliest stages of project development have become more critical, requiring reliable data to help accelerate interconnection for these massive systems through streamlined workflows.

“The energy industry is undergoing a fundamental transformation, and our customers are at the heart of it,” said Yoann Hispa, CEO of LandGate. "We are creating a unified ecosystem that will strengthen our offerings and accelerate the growth and innovation our clients rely on.”