American Wire Group Expands Utility Team to Strengthen Regional Market Presence

Utility manufacturer American Wire Group (AWG) is expanding its internal team that oversees regional sales operations to strengthen its market position in key territories. AWG announced that Western Regional Sales Manager Flavio Garcia and Reese Barillari, Southeast Regional Sales Manager, will both lead this team in their newly appointed roles to help AWG strengthen its customer engagement, sales growth and overall presence among utilities.

According to AWG, Garcia and Barillari will be responsible for driving the company’s sales in wire and cable production and supporting project development activities in their respective regions. Garcia possesses previous experience in wire and cable sales, including account management across energy sectors such as renewables and data centers.

For over two decades, Barillari has been involved with territory management and technical sales, serving electrical utility, cooperative, and renewable energy customers throughout North America. He now looks to leverage this experience with AWG.

“We are excited to welcome Flavio and Reese to the AWG team as we continue to strengthen our Utility Division,” said Chief Revenue Officer Norman Russell of AWG in a statement. “As our business continues to grow, it is important that we invest in the people and structure necessary to support our customers and future opportunities.”

The company adds that Garcia will report to the Vice President of Business Development, Safiq Virani, in this newly expanded role. Barillari will report to Gilbert Guerrero, who is the vice president of regional sales.

Together, AWG states that they will play an important role in advancing their power utility supply as a market solution for complex infrastructure projects across those respective regions.