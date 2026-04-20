Prysmian, Encore Wire Opens New 1-Million-Square-Foot Plant, Service Center in Texas

Energy and telecommunication manufacturer Prysmian recently unveiled its new 1 million square foot expanded Copper Building Wire Plant and Service Center in McKinney, Texas.

The 340,800-square-foot addition at the Encore Campus plays an important role for Encore Wire, which was acquired in July 2024 for $4.2 billion by the Prysmian Group. It’s a long journey for a company that began in a 68,000 square-foot warehouse building in the McKinney area in 1989. Encore Wire’s focus on manufacturing copper and aluminum electrical building cables and wires will now be better equipped to support the energy priorities of data center growth and grid modernization.

Through its scrap purchase program , Encore Wire purchases insulated wire and bare copper directly from its customers to be reclaimed through a recycling line. The Prysmian Group detailed in a 2024 report that it used 16.2% recycled-content in the production of its wire and cable the previous year.

These developments all align with Texas's position to overtake Virginia as the world’s largest data center market by 2030, according to reports

The Texas Energy Fund (TxEF) has allocated $2.65 billion for loans to support 3,564 megawatts of grid capacity for hundreds of thousands of homes and businesses to align with this global positioning.

The Prysmian Group says the Encore Campus helps position Prysmian’s overall transformation from a cable manufacturer into a “comprehensive solutions provider."

“The new Copper Building Wire Plant is powered by approximately 115 dedicated employees working around the clock to deliver the high-quality products our customers expect,” said COO Paul Furtado of Prysmian North America in a statement.

Furtado added that the expanded Service Center will allow the company to get cable and wire out with speed and precision to customers more efficiently with next-day shipments and advanced customization capabilities.

Prysmian’s hope is that these enhancements drive economic growth in the greater McKinney area in support of Texas’ energy goals.