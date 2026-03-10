HD Hyundai Electric Expands U.S. Manufacturing with New Alabama Facility

HD Hyundai Electric is constructing a new 312,000-square-foot plant in Montgomery, Alabama, to increase transformer production capacity by 50%, supporting U.S. transmission network modernization with a $200 million investment, aiming for completion by April next year.
Source HD Hyundai Electric
March 10, 2026
2 min read
HD Hyundai Electric
groundbreaking ceremony

HD Hyundai Electric held a groundbreaking ceremony for a second plant at its North American production base in Alabama, U.S., on the 6th (local time). (From third left: Cornelius “CC” Calhoun, President of the Montgomery City Council; Kim Youngki, CEO of HD Hyundai Electric; Jun-ho Lee, Consul General of the Republic of Korea in Atlanta; Cho Seok, Vice Chairman of HD Hyundai; and Ellen McNair, Secretary of the Alabama Department of Commerce) 

HD Hyundai Electric has begun expanding its manufacturing presence in the United States with plans to build a second production facility at its North American base in Montgomery, Alabama.

The company held a groundbreaking ceremony March 6 for the new plant at HD Hyundai Power Transformers USA. Attendees included Kim Youngki, chief executive officer of HD Hyundai Electric; Lee Joon-ho, consul general of the Republic of Korea in Atlanta; Ellen McNair, secretary of the Alabama Department of Commerce; Cornelius “CC” Calhoun, president of the Montgomery City Council; and representatives from customers and partner companies.

The new facility will cover approximately 312,000 square feet and will be built on the site of the company’s existing North American subsidiary. Completion is targeted for April next year. HD Hyundai Electric plans to invest about $200 million in the project to expand extra high voltage power transformer production capacity by 50% and add manufacturing and testing capabilities for 765-kilovolt-class transformers intended to support expansion and modernization of the U.S. transmission network.

Once completed, the plant is expected to generate approximately 200 billion won in additional annual revenue.

HD Hyundai Power Transformers USA was established in 2011 as the first U.S.-based transformer manufacturing subsidiary built by a Korean power equipment company. The company said the facility has since grown into the largest power transformer production plant in the United States.

HD Hyundai Electric initially invested $55 million when the subsidiary was established. It later invested $44 million in 2018 to expand production space and $19 million in 2023 to construct a dedicated transformer storage facility.

More on Supply Chain

Sign up for our eNewsletters
Get the latest news and updates

Related

New Lithium-Ion Battery Cabinets Feature Built-in Fire Suppression
DTECH 2026 Recap: Connecting Utilities, Technology, and Industry Experts
8 Types of Electrical Conduit and Their Uses
Sponsored
How to calculate electrical conduit labor and installation costs
Sponsored

Voice Your Opinion!

To join the conversation, and become an exclusive member of TD World, create an account today!