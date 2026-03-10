HD Hyundai Electric Expands U.S. Manufacturing with New Alabama Facility

HD Hyundai Electric has begun expanding its manufacturing presence in the United States with plans to build a second production facility at its North American base in Montgomery, Alabama.

The company held a groundbreaking ceremony March 6 for the new plant at HD Hyundai Power Transformers USA. Attendees included Kim Youngki, chief executive officer of HD Hyundai Electric; Lee Joon-ho, consul general of the Republic of Korea in Atlanta; Ellen McNair, secretary of the Alabama Department of Commerce; Cornelius “CC” Calhoun, president of the Montgomery City Council; and representatives from customers and partner companies.

The new facility will cover approximately 312,000 square feet and will be built on the site of the company’s existing North American subsidiary. Completion is targeted for April next year. HD Hyundai Electric plans to invest about $200 million in the project to expand extra high voltage power transformer production capacity by 50% and add manufacturing and testing capabilities for 765-kilovolt-class transformers intended to support expansion and modernization of the U.S. transmission network.

Once completed, the plant is expected to generate approximately 200 billion won in additional annual revenue.

HD Hyundai Power Transformers USA was established in 2011 as the first U.S.-based transformer manufacturing subsidiary built by a Korean power equipment company. The company said the facility has since grown into the largest power transformer production plant in the United States.

HD Hyundai Electric initially invested $55 million when the subsidiary was established. It later invested $44 million in 2018 to expand production space and $19 million in 2023 to construct a dedicated transformer storage facility.