CEO: FPL ‘Very Likely’ to Announce First Large-Load Deals This Year

On the Jan. 27 call, Ketchum said Florida is a “terrific data-center opportunity for the right partner” because of its growth and infrastructure as well as FPL’s experience. To capitalize on those opportunities, FPL and NextEra more broadly will lean on a bring-your-own-generation strategy that supplies large-load users with an array of renewable and storage assets that are quickly deployed before gas-powered plants are added over time as hyperscalers ramp up their operations.

Alex Kania, a managing director and analyst at BTIG, said that strategy is key advantage for NextEra in the market. The company's NextEra Energy Resources renewables division, he said in a note to clients, “represents one of the very few large-scale solutions to industry concern about supply adequacy during a period of high demand growth.”

The NextEra team is calling their deployment plans data center hubs and say they’re in talks for 20 such campuses around the country and want to double that number by the end of this year. Ketchum said that, even though NextEra’s goal is to add 15 gigawatts of power to the market by 2035 via these projects, he’s aiming for at least 30 gigawatts—including by leaning on capacity at the company’s nuclear sites.

“Our renewables and storage portfolio provides us with a speed-to-market solution to get the initial phase of a data center off the ground and built. Think of it as a hook, so to speak, that’s important for two reasons,” Ketchum said. “First, it means a hyperscaler doesn’t have to wait. Second, it allows us to then grow with our data center customers over time by providing additional capacity through other power generation solutions like new gas-fired generation or SMRs [...] And we’re not just building new infrastructure. We are also working to maximize the value of our existing assets.”

In the last three months of 2025, NextEra produced a net profit of more than $1.5 billion on operating revenues of $6.5 billion. Those numbers were up from $1.2 billion and nearly $5.4 billion, respectively, in late 2024. FPL’s operating income for the quarter climbed more than 20% to $1.5 billion as its revenues climbed 11% to nearly $4.3 billion.

Shares of NextEra (Ticker: NEE) rose about 2% on the heels of executives’ earnings announcement and call and ticked up some more on Jan. 28 to close at 87.57. They have now climbed more than 20% over the past six months, a move that has grown the company’s market capitalization to more than $182 billion.