J.D. Power: Utilities Face Affordability, Outage and Digital Pressures Heading into 2026

Electric, gas and water utilities across the U.S. are entering 2026 under mounting pressure from customers facing higher bills, more service disruptions and rising expectations for digital communication and transparency, according to new data from J.D. Power’s Utilities Intelligence program.

Researchers say utilities are increasingly functioning as consumer-facing brands and, as a result, are encountering higher levels of scrutiny when prices rise or outages occur. A combination of record-high rates, extreme weather events and growing demands for self-service digital tools is shaping the operating environment for the year ahead.

Affordability Becomes Central Issue

Rising monthly bills are at the forefront of customer concerns. In 2025, the average electricity bill reached $189, the average gas bill $122 and the average water bill $101, according to the report. Twenty-two percent of electric utility customers surveyed said they could not pay their full bill or had an outstanding balance.

Affordability has also emerged as a political talking point, with rate cases drawing public attention ahead of midterm elections. The research suggests that communication plays a role in how rate changes are perceived: when utilities score high on “brand appeal,” 37% of customers say they trust the utility to set fair rates, compared with 10% among utilities with weaker brand perceptions.