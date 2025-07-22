CenterPoint Recruits Quanta Executive to be COO

CenterPoint Energy Inc. has recruited its new chief operating officer from Quanta Services Inc., filling a key role held by President and CEO Jason Wells until he was promoted at the beginning of last year.

Preparing to join Houston-based CenterPoint next month is Jesus Soto Jr., who has been executive vice president of Quanta’s Utility Performance Solutions group since October 2023. Before that, he was COO of Quanta subsidiary Mears Group Inc. for four years and senior VP of gas operations at PG&E Corp. from the spring of 2012 to mid-2019.

“We are pleased to be able to welcome a leader of Jesus Soto’s caliber,” Wells said in a statement. “Jesus’ deep understanding and background are the perfect match to help us deliver [the] incredible scope of work at-pace that will foster the economic development and growth demands in our key markets.”

Soto, 58, is a longtime resident of Houston and prior to his time with PG&E worked at the former El Paso Corp. that was based in the Space City. He will start with CenterPoint Aug. 11 and will be paid a base salary of $725,000 and be eligible for the company’s executive incentive plans. To make up for the Quanta equity he is forfeiting by leaving the infrastructure giant, CenterPoint also is giving him restricted stock worth $6 million that will vest over his first four years with the company.