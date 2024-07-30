CenterPoint Energy Inc.
66a9541efa1726cfdf6c5a96 Cnp Beryl 1
  1. Utility Business

Beryl Likely to Cost CenterPoint More Than $1.2 Billion

July 30, 2024
The parent of Houston Electric plans to file a revised system resiliency plan early next year.

Hurricane Beryl likely inflicted between $1.2 billion and $1.3 billion in damages to Houston Electric infrastructure earlier this month, executives of parent company CenterPoint Energy Inc. said July 30.

Those costs are on top of roughly $450 million in damages from a derecho that hit Houston in mid-May and at one point knocked out service to nearly 1 million people. Beryl’s landfall on July 8 ended up causing outages to nearly 2.3 million people at its peak and led to 15,000 CenterPoint and mutual assistance workers replacing more than 3,000 distribution poles and trimming or removing about 35,000 trees during the restoration process.

Speaking to analysts after he and CEO Jason Wells reported CenterPoint’s second-quarter results—net income of $228 million compared to $106 million in the same period of last year—CFO Chris Foster said the company plans to securitize between $1.5 billion and $1.7 billion of the two weather events’ expected costs late this year as permitted under Texas regulations. The company’s preliminary cost estimates would add a little more than 2% to the average Houston Electric residential bill over 15 years.

Residents and government leaders leveled sharp criticism at Wells, Foster and their team in the wake of the storm hitting. The company’s communications efforts, including an outage tracker that has been down since May’s storms, were particularly derided. Wells said a new tracker, with higher capacity, will go live later this week and that he plans to hire “a seasoned emergency response leader” to oversee CenterPoint’s partnerships with government agencies and community groups.

Those efforts, Wells and Foster said, will be incorporated into active talks about a Houston Electric rate case settlement. On a similar note, the executives said they have withdrawn their existing system resiliency plan filing and expect to file a revised plan early next year that will, among other things, expand vegetation management work that already is well above Houston Electric’s historical baseline.

“As I've said in a number of different forums, we can and will be better. These are important issues for the greater Houston region, for Texas,” Wells said on a conference call. “Ultimately, though, the answer for getting better is continued investment in [the] resiliency of our system. I think that needs to or will be reflected in the continued negotiations that are occurring from a settlement standpoint.”

Also likely to be included in future investment plans: More undergrounding of distribution lines and a faster pace of sectionalization work that will help limit the impact of outages.

“I think that’s a program that we need to revisit,” Wells said on the conference call about sectionalization. “The 20-year pace is no longer a pace that folks expect of us.”

Shares of CenterPoint (Ticker: CNP) fell about 2% to $28.51 after the company’s earnings report. They are still up slightly from their level of six months ago, which has grown the company’s market capitalization to about $18.2 billion.

About the Author

Geert De Lombaerde | Senior Editor

A native of Belgium, Geert De Lombaerde has more than two decades of business journalism experience and writes about markets and economic trends for Endeavor Business Media publications T&D WorldHealthcare Innovation, IndustryWeek, FleetOwner and Oil & Gas Journal. With a degree in journalism from the University of Missouri, he began his reporting career at the Business Courier in Cincinnati and later was managing editor and editor of the Nashville Business Journal. Most recently, he oversaw the online and print products of the Nashville Post and reported primarily on Middle Tennessee’s finance sector as well as many of its publicly traded companies.

Email

Voice your opinion!

To join the conversation, and become an exclusive member of T&D World, create an account today!

Continue Reading

Sponsored Recommendations