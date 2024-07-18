CenterPoint Energy Restores Power to More Than 98% of Impacted Customers

CenterPoint Energy yesterday announced that crews had restored power to more than 98% of impacted customers, ahead of prior expectations. The company remained on track to restore electricity to all customers who can receive power by today.
“We want to thank first responders and local law enforcement for all of their support and partnership as our crews work around-the-clock to restore power for every last customer in the wake of Hurricane Beryl. More than 98% of impacted customers are now restored and we are directing our crews to get remaining customers who are without power back online as safely and quickly as possible," said Lynnae Wilson, senior vice president, Electric Business.Wilson continued, “We are deeply grateful for the tireless efforts of our mutual assistance crews who dropped everything to help our communities when we needed them most. As we shift our focus from restoration to prevention, we will be calling on these additional vegetation management resources to execute accelerated plans to prune and remove trees and other vegetation to prepare for the rest of hurricane season."
Supporting Communities
CenterPoint has continued to support the communities it serves throughout this challenging time and beyond. Since Hurricane Beryl made landfall, the CenterPoint Energy Foundation has contributed nearly $1.7 million to disaster relief organizations, including: United Way Relief Fund, Salvation Army, Houston Food Bank, Red Cross Coastal Bend, Red Cross Coastal Plains, and many others. Among other organizations, the CenterPoint Energy Foundation's contributions will support the Greater Houston Disaster Alliance, a joint effort of Greater Houston Community Foundation and United Way of Greater Houston, to help ensure that families with the most urgent need have support as they begin to work toward long-term recovery from Hurricane Beryl.
CenterPoint's electric customers are encouraged to enroll in Power Alert Service to receive outage details and community-specific restoration updates as they become available. For information and updates, visit CenterPointEnergy.com/StormCenter and follow @CenterPoint for updates during inclement weather events.