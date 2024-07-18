CenterPoint Energy Restores Power to More Than 98% of Impacted Customers

CenterPoint Energy yesterday announced that crews had restored power to more than 98% of impacted customers, ahead of prior expectations. The company remained on track to restore electricity to all customers who can receive power by today.

Hurricane Beryl made landfall in Texas on July 8 as a powerful Category 1 hurricane, carrying with it significant sustained winds, storm surges and torrential rain. CenterPoint Energy had been preparing for and closely monitoring the expected impacts of Hurricane Beryl; however, the storm veered off the originally expected course and more heavily impacted the company's customers, systems and infrastructure than previously anticipated, resulting in outages to more than 2.26 million customers at its peak.

“We want to thank first responders and local law enforcement for all of their support and partnership as our crews work around-the-clock to restore power for every last customer in the wake of Hurricane Beryl. More than 98% of impacted customers are now restored and we are directing our crews to get remaining customers who are without power back online as safely and quickly as possible," said Lynnae Wilson, senior vice president, Electric Business.

Wilson continued, “We are deeply grateful for the tireless efforts of our mutual assistance crews who dropped everything to help our communities when we needed them most. As we shift our focus from restoration to prevention, we will be calling on these additional vegetation management resources to execute accelerated plans to prune and remove trees and other vegetation to prepare for the rest of hurricane season."