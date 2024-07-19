Recent

Hurricane Beryl: Scenes of Power Restoration

July 19, 2024
These photos from CenterPoint Energy depict the devastation and the lineworkers' response to the recent hurricane in Texas.

Hurricane Beryl made landfall in Texas as a Category 1 hurricane on July 8. With significant sustained winds, storm surges and torrential rain, the hurricane caused widespread outages in CenterPoint's service territory. At its peak, 2.2 million electric customers were impacted. 

Before the hurricane even made landfall, the utility activated its emergency response plan to pre-position crews, set up staging sites, call for mutual assistance and take an all-hands-on-deck approach. 

Lineworkers worked 16-hour shifts to get the lights back on, and as of July 17, crews restored power to 98% of customers, which was ahead of prior expectations. 

This photo gallery shows scenes from the restoration. To learn more, visit the CenterPoint Energy website

CenterPoint Energy
This chart shows the statistics from the restoration as well as a comparison of the restoration between Hurricane Ike and Beryl.
