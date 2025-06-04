Entergy Texas Conducts Emergency Storm Drill Ahead of 2025 Hurricane Season

Entergy Texas recently held its annual emergency storm drill to test storm response strategies, communication protocols, and logistical coordination in preparation for the 2025 hurricane season. The drill coincided with severe weather in the region, offering a real-time test of restoration practices as some customers experienced actual outages.

“As we were running our simulated Category 5 hurricane drill, many of our dedicated teams were actively responding to storm-related outages in our service area,” said Frank Shannon, vice president of reliability for Entergy Texas. “This simultaneous response put our planning into practice, and it reinforced the importance of proper preparation, coordination and adaptability when severe weather strikes.”

The full-day exercise brought together employees from multiple departments and simulated a range of challenges to assess the teams' ability to respond to dynamic storm conditions. Local and regional storm response partners were also invited to observe and better understand Entergy Texas’ planning and coordination during major weather events.

The drill included the setup of a mock staging site — a temporary base camp typically used to support out-of-state crews during real storms. Working with lodging provider Bolton Holdings, Entergy demonstrated the use of equipment for temporary housing, planning, and catering services.

Entergy’s restoration team also trained in its mobile command center, a fully equipped unit with high-speed internet, computer workstations, and satellite communications. This mobile hub allows teams to assess damage, coordinate restoration efforts, and support field operations efficiently and safely.

“While our core commitment is to provide reliable, resilient power, our region of the country often experiences severe weather events,” said Stuart Barrett, vice president of customer service. “The annual storm drill and this week’s storm gave us an opportunity to test our systems, evaluate our procedures and make improvements to help ensure that we’re ready to serve our communities no matter what Mother Nature brings.”