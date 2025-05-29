GE Vernova CEO: Wind Energy Market Not Yet at Point of ‘Clarity’

The U.S. wind energy sector needs “another level of market momentum” that includes policy certainty for GE Vernova Inc. to invest in growth, the company’s CEO told an investment bank gathering May 28.

Speaking at the Bernstein 41st Annual Strategic Decisions Conference, Scott Strazik said customers are being careful because of a high level of uncertainty around what will or won’t be included in the final version of tax-focused legislation now being debated in Washington, D.C.

“I don’t think the market is accepting the bill as it is right now so we’re not seeing that order activity,” Strazik said. “Depending on the incentive structure, it may lead to renegotiations […] And that, in the medium term, could lead to even more market softness.”

GE Vernova’s wind unit recorded a first-quarter EBITDA loss of $146 million on revenue of $1.85 billion, with both of those numbers being an improvement from early 2024. (That’s despite the decision by Strazik and his team to wind down their money-losing offshore book of business.) But “a dynamic U.S. policy environment” hurt new business early this year: Customer orders fell 43% from the same period a year ago and Strazik in late April told analysts executives “remain cautious on the timing of an onshore order inflection in North America.”

Across GE Vernova, which spun out of the former General Electric Co. holding company in the spring of last year, teams have been cutting costs both on factory floors and in back offices. Given the weak wind market, there’s extra urgency in that part of the company and Strazik said he’s happy with the improvements being generated to align GE Vernova’s supply with customers’ demand.