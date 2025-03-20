U.S. Electricity Generation Sees Historic Shift as Wind and Solar Surpass Coal

The United States reached a major milestone in diversifying generation in 2024, as wind and solar combined to generate more electricity than coal for the first time. According to a new report from Ember, which analyzes a full-year of U.S. Energy Information Administration’s electricity data, wind and solar accounted for 17% of total electricity generation, while coal fell to an all-time low of 15%.

This shift occurred amid rising electricity demand, which increased by 3% in 2024—the fifth-largest jump this century. While natural gas generation also grew in response to the demand surge, solar energy alone outpaced gas in new generation, marking a fundamental change in the nation’s power landscape.

Renewables Lead the Charge

Solar energy saw a 27% increase in generation, adding 64 terawatt-hours (TWh) to the grid, while wind contributed an additional 32 TWh. This rapid growth in renewables helped offset both the decline in coal generation (-22 TWh) and rising electricity demand (+128 TWh). By contrast, natural gas generation increased by 59 TWh, representing a 3.3% rise, but it was solar that met the largest share of the additional demand.

Since 2007, the U.S. has steadily transitioned away from coal, reducing its power sector emissions by 32% and cutting coal generation by 68%.

Battery Storage Unlocks Solar Growth

A key driver behind solar’s success has been the rapid expansion of battery storage, which allows excess daytime solar power to be used in the evening when demand peaks. California and Nevada both exceeded a 30% solar share in their electricity mix for the first time, with California leading battery deployment. The state installed 20% more battery capacity than new solar capacity, enhancing grid reliability and maximizing renewable energy use.

Nationwide, utility-scale solar capacity additions reached a record 31 gigawatts (GW), with battery storage adding another 10 GW. Texas emerged as a leader in solar growth, installing 7.4 GW of solar and 3.9 GW of battery capacity, surpassing even California in new capacity installations.

Challenges and the Path Forward

Despite these gains, challenges remain in sustaining clean energy expansion. Wind growth slowed, adding the least new capacity in a decade, and more than half of U.S. states still generate less than 5% of their electricity from solar. To maintain momentum, the report emphasizes the need for increased grid expansion projects, streamlined permitting processes, and continued investment in clean energy technologies.

Additionally, while coal’s decline continued, the increase in fossil fuel generation in 2024 resulted in a slight rise in power sector CO2 emissions (+0.7%). However, the emissions intensity per unit of electricity generated was the lowest on record, reflecting the ongoing decarbonization of the grid.

The 2024 data underscores a critical turning point in U.S. energy history. As electricity demand rises, the competition between solar and natural gas will determine the pace of decarbonization. With continued investment in solar, wind, and storage technologies, the U.S. can meet growing electricity needs without compromising affordability, reliability, or emissions reduction goals.