DOE Names ‘Feeder of the Future’ Winners Supporting Deployment of Advanced Grid Infrastructure

The U.S. Department of Energy’s Office of Electricity has awarded five winners and four runners-up under the $50,000 Feeder of the Future Prize to shape the future deployment of greenfields and enhance pathways to upgrading existing brownfield sites.

Growing complexities in expanding existing brownfield projects have reportedly driven up capital costs by 65% since 2020. Brownfields, pieces of previously developed, contaminated land, are often reclaimed and redeveloped for environmental projects, such as setting up clean energy infrastructure and the device lines (distribution feeders) that transmit electricity.

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) has pre-screened over 190,000 existing brownfields for this purpose. The winning solutions are intended to directly support a previous executive order to strengthen the reliability and security of the U.S. electric grid.

In contrast, greenfields are untouched lands such as forests or farmlands. While they can support future feeder deployments, they act as protected spaces that government officials are actively trying to preserve.

This preservation effort is a primary reason brownfield redevelopment is becoming more critical. However, the Feeder of the Future initiative addresses this challenge from both a land and engineering perspective.



The competition aims to shape the future deployment of entirely new grid infrastructure (greenfields) while providing critical upgrade pathways for existing distribution systems (brownfields).

Under DOE’s American-Made program, the competition challenged teams to design advanced electric distribution system feeders, including on-site generation and distributed devices, to address current and future energy challenges.

“America’s electric grid must be ready to meet tomorrow’s energy demands today,” Assistant Secretary of the Office of Electricity Katie Jereza said in a statement.

Each of the five $8,000 cash prize winners brought distinct solutions to the table:

GridForge Energy from California aims to unlock grid flexibility through distributed ledger technology that measures feeder changes during grid service events.

Grid Grit from South Dakota is working on solutions that involve adding adaptive conductors to rural single-phase and three-phase distribution hardware to improve responses during storm-related outages.

The Smart Grid Design Lab at Purdue University Northwest in Indiana is developing an interconnection-aware feeder, software that leverages real-time digital-twin prediction and AI into a coordinated decision framework.

Rounding out the winner list is the Power Grid Innovation Team from New York is targeting suburban feeder architecture that integrates looped, advanced automation to address rising optimization challenges. And Rural Grid Vanguard– EPE Consulting from Texas is working on a co-optimization framework that integrates long-term planning with real-time operational control of battery energy storage systems.

“The grid of the future will be built feeder by feeder, and the Feeder of the Future Prize harnesses American ingenuity to modernize distribution systems that serve our rural, suburban, and urban communities,” Jereza added.

While rising electricity demand is straining existing capacity, initiatives like the American-Made program demonstrate how government support can help developers fast-track innovative energy solutions to meet these critical U.S. modernization objectives.