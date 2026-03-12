U.S. Department of Energy Announces $1.9 Billion Funding Opportunity for Grid Infrastructure Upgrades

The U.S. Department of Energy’s Office of Electricity announced an approximately $1.9 billion funding opportunity to support upgrades to the nation’s power grid. The funding is intended to address rising electricity demand and resource adequacy needs while working to reduce electricity costs for households and businesses. Projects selected through the Speed to Power through Accelerated Reconductoring and other Key Advanced Transmission Technology Upgrades (SPARK) funding opportunity will focus on accelerating upgrades to grid infrastructure.

According to the department, selected projects will demonstrate how reconductoring — replacing existing power lines with higher-capacity conductors — combined with other advanced transmission technologies can expand grid capacity, improve operational efficiency, and enhance reliability and security. The effort aligns with the executive order Unleashing American Energy issued by Donald Trump.

“For too long, important grid modernization and energy addition efforts were not prioritized by past leaders,” said Chris Wright, U.S. Secretary of Energy. “Thanks to President Trump, we are doing the important work of modernizing our grid so electricity costs will be lowered for American families and businesses."

“The United States must increase grid capacity to meet demand, and ensure the grid provides reliable power — day-in and day-out,” said Katie Jereza, Assistant Secretary for the Office of Electricity. “Through this SPARK funding opportunity, we will stabilize and optimize grid operations to strengthen it for rapid growth.”

The SPARK funding opportunity builds on the Grid Resilience and Innovation Partnerships Program (GRIP), which provided up to $10.5 billion in competitive funding over five years to states, tribes, electric utilities, and other eligible recipients to support grid resilience and innovation. The previous two GRIP funding rounds covered fiscal years 2022–2023 and 2023–2024.

According to the department, the SPARK opportunity continues the mission of the GRIP program with a focus on the rapid deployment of reconductoring and other advanced transmission technologies. These efforts aim to expand transfer capability, strengthen reliability and resource adequacy, and reduce costs for consumers while using existing rights of way.

Concept papers are due April 2, 2026, and full applications are due May 20, 2026. The Department of Energy anticipates making selections in August 2026. An informational webinar will be posted on the Office of Electricity website by March 19, 2026.