National Grid Secures Green Light for 3 Substations to Strengthen U.K. Energy Networks

International utility company National Grid has secured planning approval to construct three new electrical substations to improve the regional transmission network in Northern and Central England.

Upgrades in this region between South Yorkshire, Derbyshire and Nottinghamshire, National Grid states, will play a vital role in helping manage the flow of power and reliability moving through its nearby Brinsworth to Chesterfield and Chesterfield to High Marnham projects. According to a release, the substations, following extensive consultation, years of planning and detailed design work, will form part of its larger “The Great Grid Upgrade” program initiative to enhance the electricity network across England and Wales.

These upgrades, National Grid adds, will support proposed upgrades to the existing overhead lines, helping get more clean energy into the network—expanding access to affordable power for homes and businesses across the Midlands and beyond.

“We are pleased the substations have secured planning approval. This is an important milestone for energy resilience across England and reflects the detailed work that has gone into developing the proposals,” said James Leeming, National Grid project director, in a statement.

The exact planned location for the three new substations will be in High Marnham (Nottinghamshire), Long Lane in Whiston and near Chesterfield, National Grid detailed. The High Marnham substation plans were reportedly the first to be approved by the Bassetlaw District Council in June.

Both the Long Lane substation, approved by the Rotherham Metropolitan Borough Council and the substation near Chesterfield, approved by the North East Derbyshire District Council, secured their approvals in July.

Overall, these transmission network upgrades and substation installations aim to strengthen the region in anticipation of this future growth. Project director Leeming states that as National Grid approaches official construction timelines, the team will continue working closely with local communities and stakeholders to explore new, cleaner technologies.