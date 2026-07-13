National Grid Unveils ‘Responder’ to Protect U.K. Energy Network Ahead of Severe Storms

As utility operators work to improve network resiliency during severe weather forecasts, National Grid is advancing its services to promote customer participation in shifting electricity use ahead of these storm events.

National Grid’s Distribution System Operator (DSO) team is introducing “Responder” as a resilience-focused new service enabling access to flexible demand turn-up (DTU). DTU financially incentivizes consumers to increase their electricity consumption at specific times as an energy balancing mechanism.

National Grid’s DSO plans to provide the service this summer, with delivery running from September 2026 to March 2027, according to a release.

At a national level, Great Britain's National Energy System Operator (NESO) uses DTU as a vital balancing service to keep the electricity supply fully aligned with demand at all times across the country. National Grid, a multinational utility provider, looks to expand this as a localized service ahead of major storm events within its Great Britain distribution license areas.