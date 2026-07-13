National Grid Unveils ‘Responder’ to Protect U.K. Energy Network Ahead of Severe Storms
As utility operators work to improve network resiliency during severe weather forecasts, National Grid is advancing its services to promote customer participation in shifting electricity use ahead of these storm events.
National Grid’s Distribution System Operator (DSO) team is introducing “Responder” as a resilience-focused new service enabling access to flexible demand turn-up (DTU). DTU financially incentivizes consumers to increase their electricity consumption at specific times as an energy balancing mechanism.
National Grid’s DSO plans to provide the service this summer, with delivery running from September 2026 to March 2027, according to a release.
At a national level, Great Britain's National Energy System Operator (NESO) uses DTU as a vital balancing service to keep the electricity supply fully aligned with demand at all times across the country. National Grid, a multinational utility provider, looks to expand this as a localized service ahead of major storm events within its Great Britain distribution license areas.
According to National Grid, this is the first time a DSO is sourcing this capacity at scale across its whole network, rather than in specific constraint zones. It can be viewed as a sign of changing energy conditions during such weather events that require alternative operating arrangements to maintain supplies amid damage to utility networks.
Ultimately, National Grid claims Responder can help reduce these risks by shifting demand away from critical storm periods.
"Responder is an exciting step forward in the evolution of flexibility services and will help us better understand how flexibility can support both customers and system operators in preparing for extreme weather events,” said Cathy McClay, managing director at National DSO, in a statement. “We’re aiming to create a strong and attractive opportunity for flexibility providers, helping to grow participation and unlock more value from flexibility.”
As part of Responder, customers and flexibility providers (entities that manage distributed energy resources) will be asked to bring forward electricity use into earlier time windows ahead of forecast events, the company states. This could include charging electric vehicles, pre-heating homes and running appliances before a storm arrives.
National Grid explains that Responder builds directly on its existing Operational Utilization product framework, helping the DSO minimize complexities for energy providers.
Customers can now assist in reducing grid stress when resilience is most critical, while these streamlined utility management tools help shape next-gen network operations during extreme weather events.