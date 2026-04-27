Invisible Infrastructure: Inside a Dallas Community-Driven GIS Substation

Texas utilities are no stranger to growing pains, with cities across the Lone Star state making the list in 2024 U.S. census growth reports. As utility leaders in the Dallas suburb of Denton watched their population climb — more than doubling from 2000 to 2024 — they realized their existing grid couldn’t sustain continued growth. But finding space to expand in a dense urban area wasn’t easy. Nobody wanted a view of a substation, and the city didn’t want to displace residents.

Their solution — designed in collaboration with community stakeholders — delivers critical grid resilience and doubles capacity. And best of all, nobody sees a substation when they look out their kitchen window.

Hidden behind custom screen walls, Hickory GIS is a 138/13.2kV gas-insulated switchgear substation in the heart of Denton, Texas, that redefines what essential infrastructure can look like in a growing city. This fully-enclosed facility operated by Denton Municipal Electric (DME) reduces safety risks and disappears behind a 22-foot (6.7-meter) facade designed to reflect the nearby historic town square.

DME is a community-owned, not-for-profit utility and powers more than 64,000 customers in this North Dallas suburb with 100% renewable energy. The utility has served this region for more than 120 years.

The substation is located near a historic downtown district and two large public universities — an area with substantial foot and vehicle traffic and where land is at a premium. The GIS substation replaced an air-insulated 69kV substation (AIS) originally constructed in the 1960s that had reached the end of its useful life and been deemed a safety hazard for DME staff. The project involved rerouting transmission and distribution lines into the new substation and the demolition and removal of the original station.

The project moved overhead lines underground to preserve the streetscape. As Denton’s first GIS facility, it sets a new standard for compact, community-conscious utility design—combining technical excellence with thoughtful integration into the urban environment.