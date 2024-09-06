Why Gas-Insulated Switchgear (GIS) Substations Are Key to Meeting Accelerating U.S. Power Demand

Nearly every forecast for U.S. power demand indicates a significant acceleration due to well-documented trends, ranging from electrification of the transport sector to construction of power-hungry data centers.

These trends are driving the need for rapid expansion of the electrical power grid. As utilities formulate strategies to move quickly to meet that demand, the speed-to-market advantages of gas-insulated switchgear (GIS) substations are worth considering.

Traditional substations built by utilities across the country are known as air-insulated switchgear (AIS) substations, where atmospheric air serves as the dielectric or electrical insulating medium, protecting equipment against the risk of damage from arc-flash events. Alternatively, a GIS substation commonly uses sulfur hexafluoride (SF6) gas as the dielectric medium inside pressurized, tightly sealed enclosures surrounding high- and medium-voltage equipment.

Due to several efficiencies in the respective project development and execution phases, GIS substations can be energized much faster than AIS substations while delivering numerous additional benefits.

Contrasts in Development Schedules

The time required for planning can be expected to be roughly equivalent for both GIS and AIS substations. However, the design time for GIS substations may be incrementally shorter due primarily to the modular, plug-and-play components needed for these facilities.

Procurement, construction, testing and commissioning are the stages at which schedules begin to significantly diverge.

Supply chain bottlenecks that began during the COVID-19 pandemic have not abated, and there are continuing challenges in the U.S. power market with timely delivery of high-voltage equipment like circuit breakers, switches, cable, bus and transformers needed for AIS configurations. The sheer amount of steel and other materials along with labor needed for manufacturing these large, critical components are key factors contributing to lengthy order backlogs. Recent surveys confirm that lead times for procurement of GIS equipment are 45% faster than procurement of high-voltage AIS equipment.