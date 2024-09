Bala Kotharu is a senior Electrical Engineer at Burns & McDonnell with over 10 years’ experience in Transmission and Distribution Consulting in US. An active thought leader and member of IEEE PES for over 15 years and a contributing member of IEEE substation Committees for grounding, lighting, Gas Insulated Substations and Resiliency.

Bala has a bachelor’s in electrical engineering from JNTU India and Masters in Power and Energy Engineering from University of Massachusetts.