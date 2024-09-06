Most Recent

ID 89740781 © Tawee Utthiyoung | Dreamstime.com
dreamstime_m_89740781

William A. Munn

William A. Munn is a Chief Engineer at Southern Company with over 21 years of experience.  He previously held positions as Principal Engineer, Engineer at Power South Energy Cooperative and Aircraft Electrician in the US Navy. Willaim is an active member of IEEE PES Substation Committees.

William A. Munn has a Master of Engineering (M.Eng.) in Power Systems from the University of Arkansas. He also has a Bachelor of Science (BS) in Electrical Engineering from Auburn University. Additionally, he has an Associate of Science (AS) in Pre-Engineering from Darton College.