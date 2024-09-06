William A. Munn is a Chief Engineer at Southern Company with over 21 years of experience. He previously held positions as Principal Engineer, Engineer at Power South Energy Cooperative and Aircraft Electrician in the US Navy. Willaim is an active member of IEEE PES Substation Committees.

William A. Munn has a Master of Engineering (M.Eng.) in Power Systems from the University of Arkansas. He also has a Bachelor of Science (BS) in Electrical Engineering from Auburn University. Additionally, he has an Associate of Science (AS) in Pre-Engineering from Darton College.