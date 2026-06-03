Utility Broadband Alliance Grows Member Network to Accelerate Next-Gen Grid Solutions

The Utility Broadband Alliance (UBBA), a collaboration of utilities and solution providers, is expanding by welcoming new members from across critical infrastructure ecosystems to advance utility modernization efforts in the U.S.

Among the members who newly joined the organization were Array Digital Infrastructure, Connect 5G, Eversource Energy, Hawaiian Electric, PingThings, Sierra Wireless America, Telsasoft and Teltech Group, the alliance group announced in a release. UBBA adds that these utilities have proven their dedication to the growing mission of supporting private broadband networks for critical infrastructure industries.

Members of UBBA reportedly have access to resources that help accelerate this objective, such as annual summits, executive utilities forum, collaborative group sessions, case studies and group advocacy.

“The work UBBA is doing to educate utility leaders about the opportunities to build a more resilient and intelligent grid is invaluable,” said John Nachilly, manager of network strategy & architecture at Eversource Energy.

An example of this education would be attention around learning about advanced metering infrastructure (AMI) 2.0 at its 2026 UBBA Summit & Plugfest, Oct. 12 through Oct. 15 in Fort Worth, Texas. UBBA will discuss this next-gen metering technology and how it will help balance load growth and overall sustainability through distributed energy resource initiatives.

The organization suggests that private, high-speed communication networks are key to enabling AMI 2.0 and many other electrification advancements, providing a secure backbone to meet the challenges ahead.

Wireless communications companies such as Anterix are aligned in this mission to commercialize utility operations on private LTE wireless broadband spectrum to handle massive amounts of real-time grid data. Anterix established the first private wireless broadband deployment among publicly owned utilities in the Pacific Northwest with Utility District No. 1 of Benton County.