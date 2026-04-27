Anterix, Benton PUD Agree To Deploy Private Wireless To Pacific Northwest Utility District

Wireless communications company Anterix announced it has entered into an agreement with Utility District No. 1 of Benton County to establish the first private wireless broadband deployment among publicly owned utilities in the Pacific Northwest.

Anterix , a publicly listed company, is mission-driven in commercializing its operations on private LTE wireless broadband spectrum for the utility sector. The company plans to sell a 10 MHz 900 MHz spectrum license to the Washington-based utility company in pursuit of this effort.

900 MHz network would reportedly be utility-owned and controlled for the purpose of meeting its operational demands covering a service territory of 927-square miles in Benton County, Washington. The locally owned non-profit operating utility company has served its community for over 80 years. Benton PUD 's

Smart grids, a digitalized electricity network that enables two-way communication, initially emerged as a way to advance technology and communication capabilities for the utility sector. However, smart grids later turned into the need for grid modernization as utility infrastructure needs became more demanding despite aging technology.

General Manager Rick Dunn of Benton PUD says this move to private wireless broadband helps ensure “foundational infrastructure for the next generation of the grid.”

“By deploying a 900 MHz private network, we’re strengthening operations, enhancing safety and service, and building a more resilient system for the communities we serve,” Dunn stated in a press release

He added that this move will also help meet the necessary obligations of Washington's Clean Energy Transformation Act head-on for more than 58,000 customers across its servicing communities. For Anterix, the agreement helps them further establish their position as a private LTE/wireless provider of critical infrastructure for the utilities sector.

“Our agreement with Benton PUD reflects the accelerating adoption of private wireless across the utility sector,” said Anterix’s president and CEO, Scott Lang, in a statement. “When a PUD invests in private wireless, it’s because the case is undeniable.”

The push for more private communication networks for U.S. utilities is estimated to account for $1.8 billion in cumulative infrastructure spending between 2024 and 2027, according to market research . U.S. utility companies are moving to acquire priority access licenses (900 MHz spectrum) to establish more localized wireless connectivity in their facilities.

These examples are not limited to electrical substations, power plants, and offshore wind farms, where these connections can be challenging over shared, limited public networks.